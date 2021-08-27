Advertisement

NBA Three Team Deal Friday

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen from Chicago in a three-way trade. That’s according to a person familiar with the trade, who tells The Associated Press that the deal also will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland. Markkanen is going to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement. The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick. The agreement needs NBA approval before it can be completed.

