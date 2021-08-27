NBA Issues Some New Covid Mandates

-UNDATED (AP) - The NBA has sent a memo to its teams saying that all personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season. The directive covers anyone who will travel with teams, be around the bench areas, have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms and those working at the scorer’s table. A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press. The memo also says that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “expected guidance related to booster shots.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.