MSU Students excited to be back on campus despite COVID-19 protocols

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan students are hoping for a return to a somewhat normal college life. The dorms are back to full capacity and students are moving in this weekend, but with some restrictions. For example, they can only have two guests helping them move in and their room keys are curbside pickup only.

MSU is requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear a face mask when indoors, but those rules aren’t making students any less excited about being back.

“A year ago you couldn’t feel the same spirit, even if you were on campus. It just wasn’t feeling normal. It’s great to be back,” said MSU Sophomore, Krish Chiwhane.

“It means a lot to me because last year it didn’t really feel like college. It just felt like an extension of high school to an extent, where I wasn’t meeting new people, I wasn’t having that college experience of being in the dorm room and being able to go into classes,” said MSU Sophomore Aidan Johnson-Hill.

MSU sophomores Krish Chiwhane and Aidan Johnson-Hill are looking at this as sort of a do-over of their freshman year, since it’s the first time they’ll be able to live on campus. They both told News 10 they’re glad the university is requiring the vaccine.

“It makes me feel good, a little more safe,” Chiwhane said. “I’ll still go to parties and socialize with others because I feel like, being vaccinated, I’ll have a lower chance of being hospitalized.”

“Knowing everyone’s vaccinated, it makes me feel way safer and then with the mask mandate. I think that’s also a pretty good thing,” Johnson-Hill said.

Because of the vaccine and mask mandate they said they will feel comfortable to attend big events on campus.

“I still want to attend the football games the basketball games but I’m definitely going to be more careful about who I’m interacting with and where they have been and stuff,” Johnson-Hill said.

Any student that tests positive for COVID-19 will have to follow CDC protocols and be moved to a separate dorm to quarantine.

Students who have only had the first dose of the vaccine will have to take a weekly saliva test until they are fully vaccinated. Anyone who doesn’t have the first dose by August 31 will be removed from the university.

