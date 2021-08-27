MSU Dairy Store to reopen to the public after year-long pause in operations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting tomorrow, August 28 everybody’s favorite ice cream is back on the campus of Michigan State University.

The Dairy Store paused operations in the Fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no question it has been a difficult year-plus for too many people. Seeing how happy being back at the Dairy Store made our customers the past couple of weekends was heartwarming,” said Connor McDougall, interim manager for the MSU Dairy Store.

The MSU Dairy Store will offer 12 rotating flavors of hand-scooped ice cream at their Anthony Hall location found on Farm Lane between Shaw Lane and Wilson Road. Single scoops, in either a cup or cone, will be available for $4, with double scoops being offered for $5.

The MSU Dairy Store will be open from 2 to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. As the semester progresses, McDougall said they will likely expand hours.

Masks will be required inside the MSU Dairy Store, and there will not be seating within the store.

