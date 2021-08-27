Michigan’s Bridge Card system to cause temporary shutdown of system late Saturday, early Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders who use Bridge Cards to buy food or use cash assistance benefits will be unable to do so late Saturday and early Sunday while a system upgrade is implemented that will provide easier access to benefits.

The system will be down from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Residents who receive food assistance, cash assistance and Women, Infant and Children (WIC) benefits loaded on the Electronic Benefit Transfer cards will not be able to redeem them during those hours.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is constantly working to make it easier for our clients to access public assistance benefits,” said Lew Roubal, senior deputy director for opportunity.

