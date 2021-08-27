Mason Public School bringing new leadership position to the district

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Craig Kueffner has been named the new Director of Student Supports for the District. Mason Public Schools says this new role, will lead and implement a social emotional learning system.

Additionally, Mr. Kueffner will work with MPS’s Diversity Consultant and District leadership to support equity, diversity and inclusion training.

Prior to this, Mr. Kueffner has been serving in the role of Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Mason Middle School since 2016.

Additionally, throughout his career, he has served as a High School english teacher and middle school language arts teacher for Haslett Public Schools.

“In this new role, Mr. Kueffner will be able to focus on making vital improvements focused on student achievement. He will collaborate with staff and utilize his knowledge and experience to create systems of support for students of all ages,” said Ronald Drzewicki, Ed.S., Mason Public Schools Superintendent.

