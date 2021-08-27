Advertisement

Louisville Suspends Basketball Coach

Chris Mack's post game press conference
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
-LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville is suspending head basketball coach Chris Mack for six games. University officials say he failed to properly handle an extortion attempt his assistant Dino Gaudio. Prosecutors say Gaudio demanded nearly a half-million dollars when he learned he’d be fired over the team missing the NCAA tournament, and said he’d tell the media about violations if he didn’t get the money. Mack says he accepts the suspension and “could have handled matters differently.” He’ll be out for six non-conference games in November. Gaudio, meanwhile, struck a plea deal today to avoid prison.

