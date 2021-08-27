Local woman with ties to Afghanistan: “People are scared”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local woman with ties to Afghanistan is praying for the safety of her family. She told News 10 what life will be like for those living in Kabul as the Taliban takes over. As thousands of Afghans are fighting to leave their home country, Freba Mohisini says she isn’t surprised.

“Since the Taliban got Kabul, I’m listening to the news every hour and I keep crying for them,” Mohisini said.

Mohisni came to the United States from Kabul in 1994. With family still in that city, she fears for their safety.

“They’re receiving threats from the Taliban three to four times a day,” Mohisini said. “Their lives are in danger.”

She says she doesn’t understand how the Taliban is thriving in Afghanistan, as the majority of people don’t like them.

She said, “If I could do it I would take everyone out of Afghanistan and let the Taliban stay there. People are scared in Afghanistan. They’re in a very bad situation.”

Those people include her family.

“The message from my family: They’re always praying for Afghanistan. They’re all trying their best to bring my family at least somewhere here, Canada, anywhere,” Mohisini said. “For now they just want to leave Afghanistan.”

St. Vincent Catholic Charities in Lansing understands the need of people like Mohisini’s family. This week, they announced the arrival of 200 Afghan refugees in the coming months.

Judi Harris is the director of refugee re-settlement. She says we could be expecting our first arrivals within the next couple of weeks. First, the immigrants will arrive at various military bases for health screenings and paperwork before arriving at their final destinations nation-wide.

Harris said, “We do have some people on the books to come to Lansing within the next couple of weeks. Our understanding is basically from Sept. 1 for the next six months there should be quite a number of people coming around the country, and of course some will be coming to Lansing.”

Harris says they’re asking people for help to find places to rent in order to house the refugees. They’re also looking for home furnishing donations as well.

