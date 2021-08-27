Have an ice cream, split in a big banana

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Banana is a 23-foot-long motorized banana.

That is the first line on the website of the Big Banana Car, as well the sole statement of purpose and explanation for its existence on the landing page. And, really, what more do you need?

At a time when grim events seem to constantly demand our attention it may be wise to take a moment, every now and then, to enjoy ourselves. To relax, to laugh, and possibly to take a ride in a gigantic banana.

The Big Banana Car was built by a man named Steve Braithwaite and a close group of friends. It took them two and a half years of working Sundays and the occasional weeknight to convert a 1993 Ford pickup truck into the now-famous vehicle. It tours the county giving people rides and a laugh wherever they’re needed, having traveled coast to coast and north to south.

The next stop is The Parlour in Jackson, a long-time favorite ice cream shop on Daniel Road. Starting Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, The Big Banana Car will be giving people rides outside The Parlour, run by John Cuneo.

“This gentleman is going across the country and doing a tour,” Cuneo said. “We just made arrangements for him to come by for the week.”

The Big Banana Car will be giving rides from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rides cost whatever riders feel is appropriate.

“If they can only afford a dollar, they pay a dollar,” Cuneo said.

No appointment is needed to ride The Big Banana Car. The public is advised to just show up, though to bring with them any required car seats or boosters for kids.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.