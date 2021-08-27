Gov. Whitmer ordering Michigan, U.S. flags to half-staff to honor service members killed in Kabul Airport Attack

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and public buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor the American military members killed in the Kabul Airport terrorist attack.

Two suicide bombers attacked a crowd Thursday outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. This was amidst ongoing evacuations before the Aug. 31 deadline. More than 100 people were killed, including 13 U.S. service members. So far, their names have not been released.

In a statement, Gov. Whitmer said, “We are forever indebted to the heroic service members, who laid down their lives in service to our nation to protect those seeking safety and freedom.”

“The attack in Afghanistan is a global tragedy, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed, the troops who were injured in the attack, and the countless Afghans killed and injured. We are praying for the safety of the U.S. service members still on the ground in Afghanistan continuing the mission.”

Businesses, local governments, schools, and others are also encouraged to lower their American and Michigan flags to half-staff through Monday, August 30.

U.S. and Michigan flags on public and private grounds should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, August 31.

