Friday Night Frenzy - Mid Michigan High School Scores for Thursday, August 26th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Friday Night Frenzy is here! Each Friday (and Thursday this week and next), News 10 Sports will take you to the football field!

Here are some scores from Thursday night’s action:

Game of the Week

Dewitt 47, Traverse City Central 27

Jackson Lumen Christi 27, New Lothrop 14

Caledonia 41, Holt 14

Mason 57, Okemos 7

Jackson 22, Haslett 14

Fowlerville 22, Corunna 13

Laingsburg 27, Perry 9

Charlotte 49, Olivet 40

Parma Western 20, St. Johns 12

Portland 21, Ovid Elsie 14

Williamston 43, Croswell-Lexington

Hudson 59, Ithaca 14

Lansing Eastern 36, Flint Hamady 0

Grand Ledge 36, Coldwater 14

