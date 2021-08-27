Friday Night Frenzy - Mid Michigan High School Scores for Thursday, August 26th
Dewitt starts hot, Lumen Christi wins nailbiter with New Lothrop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Friday Night Frenzy is here! Each Friday (and Thursday this week and next), News 10 Sports will take you to the football field!
You can watch each segment of the Frenzy at the bottom of the story
Here are some scores from Thursday night’s action:
Game of the Week
Dewitt 47, Traverse City Central 27
Jackson Lumen Christi 27, New Lothrop 14
Caledonia 41, Holt 14
Mason 57, Okemos 7
Jackson 22, Haslett 14
Fowlerville 22, Corunna 13
Laingsburg 27, Perry 9
Charlotte 49, Olivet 40
Parma Western 20, St. Johns 12
Portland 21, Ovid Elsie 14
Williamston 43, Croswell-Lexington
Hudson 59, Ithaca 14
Lansing Eastern 36, Flint Hamady 0
Grand Ledge 36, Coldwater 14
