Fatal accident in Portland Twp. leaves one dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On August, 26 a two car accident occurred on I-96 Hwy near Knox Rd in Portland Twp. A passenger car, with a single occupant, rear-ended a large box truck as traffic backed up from an accident in Clinton County.

On August 27, the 20-year-old female passed away due to her injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

