Bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties, will start seeing improvements

MDOT(MDOT)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Monday, US-127 will start on a major bridge improvement project.

The estimated completion date is Nov 15, and will begin on August 30 at 7 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about 2 million to perform maintenance and repair work on 11 bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties.

Traffic restrictions are the following:

  • Two lanes will be open on northbound US-127 from Trowbridge Road to Vine Street.
  • The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 and the Trowbridge Road ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed. A detour will be posted.

