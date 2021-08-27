Bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties, will start seeing improvements
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Monday, US-127 will start on a major bridge improvement project.
The estimated completion date is Nov 15, and will begin on August 30 at 7 a.m.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about 2 million to perform maintenance and repair work on 11 bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties.
Traffic restrictions are the following:
- Two lanes will be open on northbound US-127 from Trowbridge Road to Vine Street.
- The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 and the Trowbridge Road ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed. A detour will be posted.
