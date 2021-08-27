Bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties, will start seeing improvements

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Monday, US-127 will start on a major bridge improvement project.

The estimated completion date is Nov 15, and will begin on August 30 at 7 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about 2 million to perform maintenance and repair work on 11 bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties.

Traffic restrictions are the following:

Two lanes will be open on northbound US-127 from Trowbridge Road to Vine Street.

The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 and the Trowbridge Road ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed. A detour will be posted.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.