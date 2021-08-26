Advertisement

Titans Still Struggling With Covid

Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill on sideline in Tennesse.
Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill on sideline in Tennesse.(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans’ coronavirus outbreak has grown to nine people. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is among three players added today to the reserve/COVID-19 list. General manager Jon Robinson says Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard are joining four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That makes three Titans starters out, along with coach Mike Vrabel and special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman. Robinson says the Titans are close to being either 97% or 98% vaccinated or with antibodies present, indicating a person recently or previously had COVID-19. Tannehill said at the start of training camp he was in the process of being vaccinated. The Titans host Chicago in the preseason finale Saturday night.

