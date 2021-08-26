Three cars involved in serious accident, leaving two cars on fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Last night, August 25, at 10:28 pm a trooper was traveling NB on US-127 near Barnes Rd in Ingham County and came across a three car traffic crash with two of the vehicles being on fire.
Preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck was SB in the NB lanes of US-127 and strikes the two vehicles. All three of the drivers were taken to the hospital with one driver being air lifted.
Upon preliminary investigation indicates, a 22-year-old man from Lansing was driving intoxicated and remains in the hospital with serious injuries. The other two drivers have been treated and release.
The investigation is still underway.
