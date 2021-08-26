Support the Women’s Center through donations and fundraisers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing works everyday to empower women through whatever they’re going through.

They offer plenty of resources including counseling, employment services, support groups, and a closets that provide clothing and personal hygiene products.

The center continues to give and grow and now are asking for help.

You can help through donations or in their upcoming fundraiser.

The virtual Capital City Dragon Boat Race 2021 is here! It will be held from September 16th – September 19th.

There is no paddling required this year, just your willingness to get creative and fundraise for a good cause. The center says your support is more important than ever in helping them support women facing cancer and domestic violence.

The Virtual Racing Challenge consists of three components that all contribute to the competition for the Virtual Champ Cup.

Fun challenges to get teams connected and excited

A 30-minute race component that individuals complete

Fundraising–after all, this is still a charity event!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.