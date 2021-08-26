Shots fired before man fleeing from crash taken into custody

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An incident that began with a car crash escalated to shots being fired at police outside of Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus.

Thursday around 2 p.m. a man was involved in a crash near Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus. The man, who was armed, then fled the scene of the crash on foot.

Police arrived and the fleeing man reached Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence’s parking lot, firing shots at the officers. It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries for police or civilians in the surrounding area as a result of those shots. News 10 spoke with Sparrow officials, who confirmed that none of their employees were hurt.

The suspect was taken into custody by police shortly after arriving in the parking lot. His identity has not yet been released.

