People saying they would be willing to take a pay cut to work remotely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A study recently came out saying that around 65% of Americans say they would be willing to take a pay cut to work remotely.

Tim Sackett with HRU Tech put a poll up on LinkedIn that garnered over 5,000 responses and 600 comments with how much value people place on working remotely.

Sackett discusses why many people are wishing to work remote and what employers are doing to match the market level of where they work.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.