Advertisement

People saying they would be willing to take a pay cut to work remotely

By Holly Harper
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A study recently came out saying that around 65% of Americans say they would be willing to take a pay cut to work remotely.

Tim Sackett with HRU Tech put a poll up on LinkedIn that garnered over 5,000 responses and 600 comments with how much value people place on working remotely.

Sackett discusses why many people are wishing to work remote and what employers are doing to match the market level of where they work.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All safe after crash at Capitol Regional International Airport
Plane crash at Capital Region International Airport
Jackson Police have the area of Fourth Street near Franklin blocked off.
UPDATE: Woman killed in Jackson shooting on Fourth and Franklin identified
THREE CAR SERIOUS TRAFFIC CRASH
Three cars involved in serious accident, leaving two cars on fire
Three seriously injured in two car crash on US-127
Jackson Schools dealing with outbreaks

Latest News

National Dog Day
We had a fun time celebrating National Dog Day on Studio 10
sa
HRU TECH
zx
NANA N PAW LIVE Part 3
ds
NANA N PAW LIVE Part 2
sd
NANA N PAW LIVE Part 1