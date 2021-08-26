In My View: Football stands the test of time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another high school football season here and the sport has stood the test of time through a changing America, right?

I think about schools in our area like Pewamo-Westphalia, who have been so good for so long. Seven straight CMAC titles and number eight likely on its way this fall. The school’s teams are consistently good every year and this year should be no different.

See for yourself on our weekly Friday Night Frenzy shows: Pewamo-Westphalia will be prominently featured I’m sure.

