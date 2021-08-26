In My View: Big Ten, ACC, Pac 12 Alliance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten/ACC and Pac 12 Alliance seems, at the moment anyway, like much ado about nothing.

Future TV contract talks can change that. It is obvious these conferences want to have some ammo when going up against the SEC in future years. But I don’t think immediate significant changes are coming just because this sounds like something dramatic.

I guess we will see as time goes on.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.