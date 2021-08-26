Advertisement

In My View: Big Ten, ACC, Pac 12 Alliance

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten/ACC and Pac 12 Alliance seems, at the moment anyway, like much ado about nothing.

Future TV contract talks can change that. It is obvious these conferences want to have some ammo when going up against the SEC in future years. But I don’t think immediate significant changes are coming just because this sounds like something dramatic.

I guess we will see as time goes on.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All safe after crash at Capitol Regional International Airport
Plane crash at Capital Region International Airport
Lansing Police identify 3 men involved in separate, fatal motorcycle accidents
Jackson Police have the area of Fourth Street near Franklin blocked off.
UPDATE: One dead, two injured in Jackson shooting on Fourth and Franklin
Treasurer resigns after Mason School Board votes 4-3 to require masks
fatal semi crash on southbound US-131 ramp to I-196 westbound
Semi-truck falls off overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, leaving one dead

Latest News

In My View: DeWitt goes from hunter to hunted
In My View: A Wolverine in the Spartan athletics hall of fame
In My View: What the new AD needs to achieve
In My View: New AD needs to hold struggling coaches accountable