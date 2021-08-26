Advertisement

MSU’s Pignataro Passes Away

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jim Pignataro, an associate athletic director at Michigan State University, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. Pignataro was 48 years old. He returned to Michigan State in 2002 after a previous brief stint and served in the department in a variety of roles. The University has yet to make a formal statement. Pignataro’s wife and family reside in Okemos.

