MSU’s Pignataro Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jim Pignataro, an associate athletic director at Michigan State University, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. Pignataro was 48 years old. He returned to Michigan State in 2002 after a previous brief stint and served in the department in a variety of roles. The University has yet to make a formal statement. Pignataro’s wife and family reside in Okemos.

