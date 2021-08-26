Lansing PD searching for missing man
Police search for 32-year-old John Thomas Werner
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is searching for 32-year-old John Thomas Werner.
Werner is described as male, 6′4″ tall with a thin build. He was last seen walking Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. near the C.A.T.A bus station in the 400 block of S. Grand Avenue in Lansing.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, gray shorts, gray Nike shoes and a cowboy hat. Werner may be driving an older burgundy-colored Chevy Blazer with a blue driver’s side door.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.
