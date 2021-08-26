Holt Public Schools to dismiss early on Thursday due to heat

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools will end classes early on Thursday due to the predicted high temperatures.

A heat advisory has been up all Wednesday, lasting until 8 p.m. It is expected to come back Thursday as well as over the weekend. Part of the reason why the heat is such an issue is the high humidity, which is making temperatures feel like the mid-to-upper 90s.

“While the District has recently rented 27-portable air conditioning units for our hot buildings, at this point, the heat index is predicted to be even warmer tomorrow,” Holt Superintendent David Hornak wrote in a letter to parents. “As a result, as a proactive measure, we will be dismissing the entire district early on Thursday, August 26, 2021.”

The announcement was made Wednesday in order to give parents time to adjust to the pickup times.

“Our start times will remain the same, however, we will dismiss our elementary and middle school students at 1:35 p.m. and our secondary students at 12:35 p.m.,” Hornak wrote. “By notifying families tonight we hope we are providing you the time to prepare and plan for this time adjustment. Releasing early will also allow our portable air conditioning units the chance to catch-up and cool the core of each of our buildings. We apologize for this inconvenience and we remain hopeful that we can operate a full-day as scheduled on Friday.”

