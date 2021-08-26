Advertisement

Holt Public Schools to dismiss early on Thursday due to heat

Holt Public Schools
Holt Public Schools(Holt Public Schools)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools will end classes early on Thursday due to the predicted high temperatures.

A heat advisory has been up all Wednesday, lasting until 8 p.m. It is expected to come back Thursday as well as over the weekend. Part of the reason why the heat is such an issue is the high humidity, which is making temperatures feel like the mid-to-upper 90s.

“While the District has recently rented 27-portable air conditioning units for our hot buildings, at this point, the heat index is predicted to be even warmer tomorrow,” Holt Superintendent David Hornak wrote in a letter to parents. “As a result, as a proactive measure, we will be dismissing the entire district early on Thursday, August 26, 2021.”

The announcement was made Wednesday in order to give parents time to adjust to the pickup times.

“Our start times will remain the same, however, we will dismiss our elementary and middle school students at 1:35 p.m. and our secondary students at 12:35 p.m.,” Hornak wrote. “By notifying families tonight we hope we are providing you the time to prepare and plan for this time adjustment. Releasing early will also allow our portable air conditioning units the chance to catch-up and cool the core of each of our buildings. We apologize for this inconvenience and we remain hopeful that we can operate a full-day as scheduled on Friday.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Do you have a news tip you think WILX News 10 should see? Send it to Newstips@wilx.com!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All safe after crash at Capitol Regional International Airport
Plane crash at Capital Region International Airport
Lansing Police identify 3 men involved in separate, fatal motorcycle accidents
Jackson Police have the area of Fourth Street near Franklin blocked off.
UPDATE: One dead, two injured in Jackson shooting on Fourth and Franklin
Treasurer resigns after Mason School Board votes 4-3 to require masks
fatal semi crash on southbound US-131 ramp to I-196 westbound
Semi-truck falls off overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, leaving one dead

Latest News

Jackson Schools dealing with outbreaks
Jackson Schools dealing with outbreaks
Jackson Schools dealing with outbreaks
Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit
COVID-19 antibodies found in newborns
COVID-19 antibodies found in newborns