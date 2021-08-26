Every week, News 10 will be scouring our footage for the best play in Michigan high school athletics. That play will then be featured on Fred Heumann’s “High School Play of the Week” on News 10 at 6.

However, we can’t be everywhere at once. Help us out by submitting your own videos below!

Producers will look through both News 10 and user-submitted footage to pick our favorite play. We’re looking for memorable moments such as upset victories, last-second passes, masterful moves or any play you feel deserves the title.

Videos should be around 20 seconds in length. If captured on a cell phone, videos shot in landscape view (holding the phone on its side) are preferred. When uploading the video, you will be prompted to tell us which teams are playing, who specifically is in the video, and what is going on in that game.

Good luck!

