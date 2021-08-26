Advertisement

High School Football Season Begins

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 26, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football teams begin play Thursday and Friday around Michigan and WILX-TV debuts its new look Friday Night Frenzy show at 11:15pm both nights. There are approximately 13 games involving mid Michigan teams being contested each night. Thursday night’s key game finds pre season top ranked DeWitt against Traverse City Central at 7pm at University of Michigan Stadium. Other games Thursday include Mason at Okemos, Caledonia at Holt, Lansing Eastern at Flint Hamady and Williamston at Croswell-Lexington. All of those games and more will be covered on the Frenzy show.

