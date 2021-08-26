Of Heumann Interest: The legacy of Mike Smith

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - With this being opening night of the high school football season, the Holt Rams are starting their new grid-iron campaign by hosting Caledonia Thursday night. But, much more on the mind of the Holt coach is the pre-game ceremony, which is honoring his best friend and Holt’s former coach.

For some time Holt football coach Chad Fulk has had a dream of renaming the school’s stadium in Mike Smith’s honor.

“There’s going to be two plaques,” Fulk said. “One on this side that’s about yay big, that’s almost life-size of Mike, and then on the other side will be donors who made this all happen.”

Mike Smith had many friends in and out of coaching. None were closer to him than Fulk, who holds the job now that was once occupied by Smith: Head coach of the Holt Rams.

“This place is just, you know, it’s all Mike,” Fulk said, “Every time we would come out before a game he would just kind of stare at the sky and all around and just say ‘You know, this Americana … there’s drums going, there’s people watching football. It doesn’t get any better than this.’”

And they don’t come any better than Mike Smith, who was the head coach at holt for 14 years. Smith led the Rams to five league titles and a state runner up finish in 1995. Smith worked other places in his career, but at heart he was a Holt Ram.

Fulk said, “He comes here to Holt and in his second year he goes to a state championship! He was forever a holt ram.”

The home of the Rams will forever be known as Mike Smith Memorial Stadium. A pregame ceremony Wednesday night will honor his life and the love he showed to everybody.

“He just loved people,” Fulk said of Smith. “He didn’t care who you were, where you were from, how old you were… He just loved you.”

Smith’s wife, Julie, as well as his two sons and one daughter, will be in attendance tonight along with his grandchildren.

Fulk said, “All of this was paid for by his former players, friends… Not even a dime of cost to the school.”

The stadium’s name and the new entrance way will allow people who never even knew Mike Smith to realize his enormous impact.

“Someone asked me to write something for the program last week,” Fulk said. “I’d been putting it off and putting it off, and I went to write it and, you know, I just couldn’t. I had all of those memories of him, I just couldn’t do it. As the years go on and people might start to forget who he was, they’ll see this and ask about who that guy is.”

