Jackson Schools dealing with outbreaks

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Hunt Elementary School has one student and one staff member positive for COVID-19, but 49 students are quarantining right now as a result of those positive tests.

Jackson Pathways and Parkside Middle School are also battling with their own COVID cases. News 10 spoke with a doctor, Farhan Bhatti, who says this is a problem we could continue to see as more schools head back to the classroom.

“If school districts don’t take preventive measures,” Bhatti said. “If school districts don’t put in place mitigative measures then this kind of thing will be more common.”

Bhatti is a family practice physician for Sparrow. His warning comes as 52 Jackson Public School students are in quarantine. 49 of those students are at Hunt Elementary School. Two students at Parkside Middle School and one student at Jackson Pathways High School have also tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ll never be able to reduce the risk to zero, but we want to get the risk down to as close to zero as possible,” Bhatti said.

As students head back to the classroom, Dr. Bhatti says implementing a mask mandate is the best chance at reducing spread in schools. However, Jackson Public Schools doesn’t have a mask mandate in place right now.

“Remember this is an airborne respiratory virus,” Bhatti said. “If there isn’t a mask mandate in Jackson Public Schools how does the virus get transmitted? through the air. Through people breathing on each other.”

Bhatti added, “Without a doubt without a mask mandate in place this will continue to happen in Jackson Public Schools.”

In total, there are four positive students and two positive staff members in the Jackson Public School system. News 10 will let you know if this number grows.

