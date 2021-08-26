Advertisement

Djokovic Ready For U. S. Open Run

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the...
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the finals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men’s-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying. Djokovic’s potential path could include 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori (kay nih-shih-KOHR’-ee) in the third round, Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berretini in the quarterfinals and Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. Naomi Osaka’s first Grand Slam action since taking a mental health break will come against Marie Bouzkova. Main draw play in New York begins Monday with spectators allowed at full capacity, a year after all fans were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

