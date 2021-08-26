Citizens frustrated after surge of violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday night police were still looking for those responsible for killing one person and injuring two others by gunfire at the Keyes Log Cabin Party Store on fourth street in Jackson. It’s just the latest shooting in a string of violence in the area, as another life was claimed by gun violence Wednesday afternoon.

People living there are fed up with it, but the City of Jackson says they may have a solution.

While the community mourns yet another loss, people living there say they’re wondering what it’s going to take to make it stop.

Former resident Christina Russell said, “We had shootings in our neighborhood. I lived on Backus street on the north side of Jackson my whole life.”

Despite her roots in the city, Russell says the violence got so bad she had to leave.

“There were shootings everyday happening in the city,” Russel said. “There was violence. We heard people fighting and we no longer could handle it, so we had to move out of Jackson.”

People like Mina Policht believe more policing is the answer to the problem.

Policht said, “Let the police do their job. Everybody’s thinking they’re the bad guys when they’re here to help us.”

Policht says she knows the system isn’t perfect, and understands why it’s necessary to provide more training on things like de-escalation, but also says the city needs more law and order.

“I think education is always great. Everybody can benefit from that,” she said. “If there’s extra classes, let them take classes. But, I don’t think getting rid of them or defunding them is ever the answer.”

With the recent allocation of $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan funds to be used to fight gun violence, City of Jackson’s spokesperson Aaron Dimick says they’re hopeful change is on the horizon.

Dimick said, “We’re going to have police officers, program coordinators and a social workers working with community organizations to directly intervene in people who are committing gun violence.”

According to Dimick, this is a program which has been used across the country and has effectively decreased violent crimes.

“We did a study a couple of years ago about how gun violence happens in our community,” he said. “We determined it’s really just a small group of people committing a vast majority of the gun crimes. So, it’s really intervening in those groups of people and figuring out what we need to do to stop the violence.”

Dimick explained the program will take a little time to get off the ground, but believes it will make a difference.

The investigation into the fourth street shooting is ongoing.

