Celebrating National Whiskey Sour Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We celebrated National Whiskey Sour Day at Studio 10 by going to Sanctuary Spirits in Grand Ledge. We learned more about how they make their own whiskey and in honor of the big day, they showed us how to make a whiskey sour.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.