Bills Struggling With Vaccination Issues

Buffalo Bills logo
Buffalo Bills logo(AP Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
-ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has expressed frustration with his team’s relatively low vaccination rate while saying there’s little more he can do to persuade his players to get the shot. The Bills are considered to be at the lower end of the NFL scale in having about 80% of their players vaccinated. McDermott’s comments came two days after four unvaccinated Bills players were required to go into five days of self-isolation after having contact with a team trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. And he spoke shortly after receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed he faces NFL discipline for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players by failing to wear a mask inside the team’s facility.

