Beating the heat without breaking the bank

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a good day to rely on the air conditioning, but in order not to break the bank while using it Consumers Energy recommends setting the thermostat to 78 degrees. Consumers said this is the best way to keep a home cool without spending too much money to do it. When battling summer heat cooling accounts for nearly 17 percent of a person’s annual energy bill.

For people who don’t have air conditioning, Consumers Energy recommends making sure residents keep their curtains close to prevent the hot sun from heating up a home, set ceiling fans counterclockwise, and seal any airleaks to assure the cool air is staying indoors. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a person could save up to 30 percent on annual energy costs when sealing air leaks in their home. While working to stay cool remember to clean out dusty filters from an AC unit. A dirty filter makes the appliance work hard and wastes energy.

As the temperatures climb, schools are working to protect their athletes as high school football kicks off Thursday. Waverly’s football team is playing it’s first game Thursday against Lansing Catholic and and coaches will be giving kids as many breaks throughout their games as possible. Waverly is giving kids cold towels, extra water, and extra breaks in between halves. Scott Casteele, Waverly High School Athletic Director said, “We’re building in probably two or three more [breaks] than we would have normally and we really push fluids in at those times.”

While the athletes try to stay hydrated spectators at the game should too. Health experts said hot temperatures could lead to heat exhaustion. Michele Sosinski, Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said, “Pay attention to if you’re getting muscle cramps, dizziness, confusion, you can start to feel lethargic. All of this can result in dehydration and eventually heat stroke which can be life threatening.” In order for the game to be cancelled the temperature needs to get as high as 102 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.