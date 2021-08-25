Advertisement

We’re cheering for this Michigan team in the Little League World Series

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s a big night for the little league team from Taylor North as they take on Hawaii in the Little League World Series at Howard J. Lamade Stadium, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game is set to start at 7:30 pm. Both teams are undefeated in the LLWS.

Thanks to Taylor North coaches, Rick Thorning and Guido Ulin, for taking a few minutes to chat with us on Studio 10. Good luck!

