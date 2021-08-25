Advertisement

Tigers Lose to St. Louis on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lars Nootbaar lined a two out single in the tenth inning off Michael Fulmer to drive in the winning run giving the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon. The teams split the two game series after the Cards lost 4-3 Tuesday night. The Tigers come home off a 3-2 road trip and host the Oakland A’s this weekend. The Tigers now have a 61-67 season record

