Tigers Lose to St. Louis on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lars Nootbaar lined a two out single in the tenth inning off Michael Fulmer to drive in the winning run giving the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon. The teams split the two game series after the Cards lost 4-3 Tuesday night. The Tigers come home off a 3-2 road trip and host the Oakland A’s this weekend. The Tigers now have a 61-67 season record

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.