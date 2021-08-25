Advertisement

Three seriously injured in two car crash on US-127

(Gray News)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RIVES TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in the hospital following an accident on US-127.

According to Michigan State Police, the accident occurred Tuesday evening around 6:00 p.m. on northbound US-127 near Territorial Road.

Upon preliminary investigation, troopers determined that a black Challenger traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a white Honda CRV. A 26-year-old Lansing resident was driving the Challenger, and the CRV was occupied by a 15-year-old driver and a 51-year-old passenger, both from Mason.

All three involved in the accident were transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and details about their injuries are unknown at this time, according to police.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash, and police are not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

