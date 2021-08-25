Study shows babies can get antibodies from vaccinated mother

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a big push right now to get people vaccinated against COVID-19, but some are coming into the world already safe from the virus.

A study from Harvard doctors found that antibodies were present in the placenta and the breast milk of pregnant women who were vaccinated.

“The body makes certain a antibody... and that is able to pass from the mom through the placenta to the baby, and so for most mothers who have a normal immune response, that antibody will be shared with the baby, as well,” said Dr. Cosmas Van De Ven, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at University of Michigan Health Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital.

Antibodies can also come from breast milk although that may not be as effective.

“The antibody that comes through breast milk typically is what’s called IgA. It’s a different antibody which just helps in the gut. Because the baby get it orally and not through the blood stream, it may not be as beneficial as during the pregnancy,” said Dr. Van De Ven.

We still don’t know how long the vaccine provides protection from the virus.

Dr. Van De Ven says, if a mom received a booster, that would also help the child.

It’s providing some relief to families who are bringing life into the world during a global pandemic.

“It makes me feel really good to know that at least we’re doing what we can. I think a lot of moms could agree with me that we just want what’s best for the baby. So the vaccine will definitely help improve her immunity, too, when she comes out,” said expectant mother Vaishnavi Kuffner.

A CDC analysis found that the vaccine is safe for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. If you have questions or concerns, contact your doctor.

