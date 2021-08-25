Storms sweeping through Michigan could lead to more outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the recent storms and their related extended outages still fresh in the minds of mid-Michiganders, a severe storm is once again sweeping across the state, with more severe weather on the way.

“Mother Nature once again caused severe damage across our service territory,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We are mobilizing crews and stationing them in our hardest hit areas to begin damage assessment and restoration work once the storms die down.”

Severe weather entered West Michigan and the lakeshore around 5 p.m. Tuesday. By 7 p.m. it had reached mid-Michigan, hitting suddenly and causing damage throughout the area. Additional storm activity is being forecast for tonight.

The intensity of the rain was in part due to the high moisture content already in the air. Storms with heavy rains are expected into the evening, which in turn create gusty winds and may cause power outages. Overnight showers and storms will fade away early Wednesday.

A few pop up storms are still possible later Wednesday, though they are anticipated to be much lighter.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

