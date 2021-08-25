A recently implemented law that is affecting drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -About a year ago, a new law was passed that might be affecting you.

Marc Nichols shares about the Increased auto liability exposures under the new law and says everyone should raise their limits and look at getting an umbrella.

In addition that law, we have heard that the cost of lumber keeps increasing.

Nichols says with those high costs to make sure you have enough coverage on the home in case of a total loss.

