Over 30,000 without power following Tuesday storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 30,000 Michigan residents are without power following severe storms that hit Michigan Tuesday evening.

The storm brought high winds of 60 miles per hour and heavy downpours throughout the state, causing damage, fallen trees, and power outages that totaled over 79,000 Consumers Energy customers. The storm began hitting west Michigan after 5 p.m., a second system hit the southern portion of the state around 10 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, the company says workers restored power to over 40,000 customers impacted by the severe storm. Consumers Energy says they expect power to be restored to a large portion of customers by Wednesday evening.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as crews work around the clock to evaluate the damage and turn the lights back on for everyone,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations.

Last week, Attorney General Dana Nessel called on utility companies, DTE and Consumers, to credit customers for any losses they may have suffered because of storms that hit the state.

You can report an outage and check the status of an outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.