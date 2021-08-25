One More Season For Molina

-ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina’s 19th season will be his last. The 39-year-old St. Louis Cardinals catcher made the announcement a day after signing a one-year contract for the 2022 season. The 10-time All Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner has spent his entire career in the Cardinals organization since the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2000 MLB draft. Molina this season joined Yogi Berra and Johnny Bench as the only catchers in major league history to record 2,000 hits and play in 2,000 games with one team. His 18 seasons catching for the Cardinals are the most by any catcher with the same team.

