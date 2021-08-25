Advertisement

One More Season For Molina

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting an RBI single during the first...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
-ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina’s 19th season will be his last. The 39-year-old St. Louis Cardinals catcher made the announcement a day after signing a one-year contract for the 2022 season. The 10-time All Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner has spent his entire career in the Cardinals organization since the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2000 MLB draft. Molina this season joined Yogi Berra and Johnny Bench as the only catchers in major league history to record 2,000 hits and play in 2,000 games with one team. His 18 seasons catching for the Cardinals are the most by any catcher with the same team.

