New app records and shares family recipes in own voice

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nothing brings family and friends closer than food and cooking.

Now there is a new app designed by two Midwest entrepreneurs that can share family recipes ina special way.

All you need is a yummy recipe and your phone.

The new Dishtory app, launched by Chris Kozak and Dan Zawisza, allows users to record, save and share family members’ recipes in their own voice.

The app is available for download free of charge via Google Play or the App Store.

Dishtory’s easy app allows users of all ages and life stages to quickly navigate and create audio recipes.

Unlike written recipe cards, the audio memories cooked up on Dishtory exist forever can be shared right away.

To learn more, visit dishtoryapp.com

