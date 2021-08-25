Advertisement

Mixing goats and yoga for a fun, non-traditional workout

By Holly Harper
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This version of yoga is not ‘kidding’ around.

Hilltop Views Farm Original Goat Yoga Michigan offers Goat Yoga classes where participants can visit with goats while being taken through a series of yoga poses.

Shawn & Kenzie Cannarile share what some of the benefits are if you attend a class.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All safe after crash at Capitol Regional International Airport
Plane crash at Capital Region International Airport
Lansing Police identify 3 men involved in separate, fatal motorcycle accidents
Treasurer resigns after Mason School Board votes 4-3 to require masks
fatal semi crash on southbound US-131 ramp to I-196 westbound
Semi-truck falls off overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, leaving one dead
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head

Latest News

New auto insurance law
A recently implemented law that is affecting drivers
SANCTUARY SPIRITS LIVE PART 1
SANCTUARY SPIRITS LIVE PART 1
df
SANCTUARY SPIRITS LIVE PART 2
gh
SANCTUARY SPIRITS LIVE PART 3
Dishtory
New app records and shares family recipes in own voice