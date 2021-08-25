Mixing goats and yoga for a fun, non-traditional workout
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This version of yoga is not ‘kidding’ around.
Hilltop Views Farm Original Goat Yoga Michigan offers Goat Yoga classes where participants can visit with goats while being taken through a series of yoga poses.
Shawn & Kenzie Cannarile share what some of the benefits are if you attend a class.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.