Advertisement

Krispy Kreme sweetens its free doughnut deal for vaccinated customers

Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one...
Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.(Krispy Kreme/Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Krispy Kreme is offering twice the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

For a limited time, anyone who shows their vaccination card will receive two free doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme says they wanted to find a way to show support for people who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone who‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.

This offer is only valid from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, but all vaccinated customers can still get one free glazed doughnut for the rest of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All safe after crash at Capitol Regional International Airport
Plane crash at Capital Regional International Airport
Lansing Police identify 3 men involved in separate, fatal motorcycle accidents
Treasurer resigns after Mason School Board votes 4-3 to require masks
fatal semi crash on southbound US-131 ramp to I-196 westbound
Semi-truck falls off overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, leaving one dead
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head

Latest News

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft...
2 US lawmakers’ Afghanistan trip prompts questions, condemnation
New security concerns as the United States ramps up evacuations in Afghanistan.
New security concerns as US ramps up evacuations in Afghanistan
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan
FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, mourners pass by a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk...
Death sentence upheld for Dylann Roof in Black church slayings