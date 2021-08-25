Ford delaying return to work program until January

DETROIT (WILX) - Ford Motor Company is delaying its hybrid return-to-work program for employees who have not already returned to offices. Staff were reportedly notified Wednesday morning.

Originally set for October, Ford says employees who haven’t been in the office now won’t return until at least January due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant of COVID-19.

Ford says around 120,000 to 130,000 of their 182,000 employees have already returned to work.

The auto-maker says the flexible hybrid model will be the primary work arrangement for employees whose work is not site-dependent.

