Advertisement

Ford delaying return to work program until January

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the...
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. U.S. businesses are edging their way toward figuring out how to bring their employees back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, some more gracefully than others. Detroit-area automakers, which suspended production in March 2020, are now pushing to restart factories as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) - Ford Motor Company is delaying its hybrid return-to-work program for employees who have not already returned to offices. Staff were reportedly notified Wednesday morning.

Originally set for October, Ford says employees who haven’t been in the office now won’t return until at least January due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant of COVID-19.

Ford says around 120,000 to 130,000 of their 182,000 employees have already returned to work.

The auto-maker says the flexible hybrid model will be the primary work arrangement for employees whose work is not site-dependent.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All safe after crash at Capitol Regional International Airport
Plane crash at Capital Regional International Airport
Lansing Police identify 3 men involved in separate, fatal motorcycle accidents
Treasurer resigns after Mason School Board votes 4-3 to require masks
fatal semi crash on southbound US-131 ramp to I-196 westbound
Semi-truck falls off overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, leaving one dead
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head

Latest News

Jackson Police have the area of Fourth Street near Franklin blocked off.
DEVELOPING: Police: Several hospitalized in Jackson shooting
Conservative hoaxers face $5.1M fine for election robocalls
Over 30,000 without power following Tuesday storms
Three seriously injured in two car crash on US-127