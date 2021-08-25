Advertisement

FBI searches homes, turns up heat on Detroit council members

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Federal agents searched the homes of two Detroit City Council members and city offices Wednesday, just a few weeks after another official was charged in an alleged bribery scheme.

Agents and state police were seen at the homes of Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson. FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider acknowledged that searches were being conducted at the properties.

There was no immediate comment from Ayers or Benson, who are running for reelection. Agents were also posted at city hall.

Another council member, Andre Spivey, was recently charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. He has pleaded not guilty but is cooperating with federal authorities.

“I’m shocked,” Merlin Sargent, who lives in Benson’s neighborhood, told The Detroit News. “In my opinion, when you see the FBI, they’ve already been investigating you and they raid your house looking for the evidence now. That’s how I look at it.”

Gabe Leland quit the council in May and pleaded guilty to a state charge of accepting a campaign contribution in cash.

