DEVELOPING: Police: Several hospitalized in Jackson shooting

By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Police have confirmed with News 10 that several people have been hospitalized in a shooting in the area of Fourth Street and Franklin near a party store.

Police did not give a specific number of people hospitalized in the incident, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

There is a heavy police presence on Fourth Street in Jackson near the Keyes Party Store.

No details as to why police are on the scene are confirmed yet. News 10 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

