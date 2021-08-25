DEVELOPING: Police: Several hospitalized in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Police have confirmed with News 10 that several people have been hospitalized in a shooting in the area of Fourth Street and Franklin near a party store.

Police did not give a specific number of people hospitalized in the incident, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

There is a heavy police presence on Fourth Street in Jackson near the Keyes Party Store.

No details as to why police are on the scene are confirmed yet. News 10 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

