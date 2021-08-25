Advertisement

Auburn Football Coach Due Back Soon

Auburn Head Coach
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Auburn coach Bryan Harsin expects to be out of COVID-19 quarantine by game week, but says the Tigers’ vaccination rate hasn’t reached the 85% threshold required by the Southeastern Conference to avoid regular testing. Harsin, who has declined to say if he’s vaccinated, has been in quarantine since he tested positive on Aug. 19. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason has also had a breakthrough case despite being vaccinated. Harsin says he is “not anti-vaccine.” The SEC won’t require regular testing for teams reaching that 85% threshold. Also, fully vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals won’t have to quarantine after close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

