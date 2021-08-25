Advertisement

Astros Get Bregman Back

Houston Astros' Tyler White (13), Alex Bregman (2), Yuli Gurriel (10), Cionel Perez (59) and...
Houston Astros' Tyler White (13), Alex Bregman (2), Yuli Gurriel (10), Cionel Perez (59) and Carlos Correa, left, celebrate after a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Houston. The Astros won 12-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has been activated from the disabled list after missing more than two months with a strained left quadriceps. Bregman was playing third and batting sixth in the lineup as the Astros wrapped up a series against the Kansas City Royals after splitting the first two games. The 27-year-old hasn’t played since he was injured running to first base on June 16.

