Astros Get Bregman Back

-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has been activated from the disabled list after missing more than two months with a strained left quadriceps. Bregman was playing third and batting sixth in the lineup as the Astros wrapped up a series against the Kansas City Royals after splitting the first two games. The 27-year-old hasn’t played since he was injured running to first base on June 16.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.