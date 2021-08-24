Treasurer resigns after Mason School Board votes 4-3 to require masks

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason School Board has voted to require masks for all students, staff and faculty in the fall. Following the vote Ralph Bebe, the Treasurer and among those who voted ‘no,’ resigned.

The decision was made after a two hour special meeting held Monday. During the meeting many community residents shared their thoughts, both for and against a mask requirement, with the board. The board discussed the issue for over 90 minutes before voting 4-3 to require masks.

Following the vote Bebe resigned.

“I’m just done...” Bebe said. “This community is so divided. I am clearly not connected to at least half of this community and certainly some of the board members...”

Bebe was elected Treasurer in 2003, and his current term would have expired in 2022.

