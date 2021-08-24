Sparrow to offer third dose of COVID vaccine to immunocompromised community members

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday, Sparrow will begin to offer the COVID vaccine booster (Pfizer and Moderna) to immunocompromised members of the public at the Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site at Frandor.

The drive-thru site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave in Lansing, and will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The site will be closed for Labor Day weekend, from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only.

Appointments can be scheduled through the MySparrow app at Sparrow.org/MySparrow. Or you may call 877-205-1300.

There are no out-of-pocket expenses to patients, regardless of insurance.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

